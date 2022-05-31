Lia Thomas plans to keep swimming – with an eye on Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas says she intends to keep competing, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Olympics. In an interview that aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Thomas also disputed those who say she is ruining the integrity of women’s athletics. Thomas joined the Penn women’s swim team as a senior after competing for three years on the Ivy League school’s men’s squad. In March, Thomas won the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships. She has since graduated from Penn and plans to attend law school. The native of Austin, Texas, also has her sights on the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials. She would need approval from USA Swimming to attempt to qualify for the trials that will determine the team for the Paris Games.