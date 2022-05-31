Gauff, 18, Trevisan, 28, reach 1st Slam semifinal in Paris

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 18 after eliminating 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens at the French Open. Gauff won 7-5, 6-2 and has not dropped a set in the tournament so far. The 18-year-old American’s next opponent also will be making her debut in the final four at a major tournament. That is 28-year-old Italian Martina Trevisan. The 59th-ranked Trevisan advanced Tuesday by beating 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez by a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 score in a match between a pair of left-handers. Trevisan held a match point in the second set but needed nearly another hour to complete the victory.