Driver held for allegedly injuring 2 teens, killling pursuer

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (AP) — A driver who struck two teenagers in a hit-and-run accident was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed to death a man who chased him down, authorities said.

A report of a hit-and-run accident in Baldwin Park sent police to the scene at around 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Officers found a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.

Investigators learned that the suspect had crashed into a parked car and run away but he was chased by family members of the injured teenagers, authorities said.

When one relative, a 35-year-old man, tried to stop the suspect he was stabbed in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

The suspect ran off but was arrested a few blocks away by El Monte police, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

His name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The Associated Press

