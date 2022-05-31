Creative Minister preps for Belmont with half-mile work

NEW YORK (AP) — Creative Minister breezed a half mile on Tuesday in his next-to-last workout before the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11. The Kenny McPeek-trained colt was timed in 48.33 seconds over Belmont Park’s main track. Creative Minister finished third to Early Voting in the Preakness, the second jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown for 3-year-olds. The trainer said he was happy with the way Creative Minister is preparing for the big race. McPeek has had success in the Belmont Stakes. He sent out Sarava for a 70-1 upset win in the 2002 race.