Connelly wants to push Timberwolves into NBA upper echelon

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are riding the momentum of a return to the NBA playoffs and determined to further elevate their long-struggling franchise. New president of basketball operations Tim Connelly is the latest step in the process. He was lured away from the same role with the Denver Nuggets on a lucrative contract. The Timberwolves are counting on more players to follow. They’re continuing to try to build a reputation as a place to go to be treated right. Connelly spent the last nine years with the Nuggets, who finished two games ahead of the Timberwolves in the Western Conference this season.