Camping World returns as title sponsor for SRX summer series

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Tony Stewart’s exhibition Superstar Racing Experience has signed Camping World as its title sponsor for its second season. Camping World also was the title sponsor for the inaugural SRX season. Tuesday’s announcement includes a commitment from Camping World to sponsor the No. 1 car that former Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay will drive. SRX is a six-race short-track series that runs on Saturday nights and is shown on CBS. The first race is at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, on June 18.