Atlanta United loses Ronald Hernández (knee) for 3-4 months

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernández will miss three to four months after injuring his knee last weekend in a 2-1 loss to Columbus. It’s the latest in a string of major injuries for the struggling MLS team. Hernández’s injury also will prevent him from being called up to the Venezuelan national team for international matches. He went down in the early going Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while starting in place of injured Andrew Gutman. Hernández collided with United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and dropped to the turf clutching his right leg. He was diagnosed with an injury to the medial collateral ligament.