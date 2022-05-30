White goes deep after taking HR away as Rangers beat Rays

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers center fielder Eli White made a spectacular leaping catch to take a three-run homer away from Tampa Bay in the first inning, and later hit a long home run as Texas beat the Rays 9-5. Jonah Heim also homered and Kole Calhoun drove in three runs for Texas. Rays starter Drew Rasmussen walked the first three batters he faced and gave up five runs in three innings. Josh Smith had three hits in his big league debut for Texas. He singled in his first big league at-bat before White’s homer for a 4-1 lead. Rangers rookie starter Glenn Otto threw six innings for the win.