Volunteers’ dominance earns them No. 1 seed in NCAA baseball

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament after finishing one of the most dominant runs in Southeastern Conference history. The Volunteers won 31 of their first 32 games, swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles and have the best pitching and batting statistics in the nation. They’ve been the consensus No. 1 team in the polls all but one week since March 28 and enter regionals having won eight straight. The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners go to the College World Series.