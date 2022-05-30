Sarah Ramsey, top thoroughbred breeder and owner, dies at 83

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

Sarah Ramsey, a leading thoroughbred breeder and owner, has died. A Churchill Downs spokesman said the 83-year-old died Sunday at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. No cause was given. Ramsey had a major stroke in 2007 and used a wheelchair to get around. Ramsey and her husband, Ken, won four Breeders’ Cup races and earned Eclipse Awards as the nation’s outstanding owner four times. Their success didn’t translate to the Kentucky Derby, where they were 0 for 7. The Ramseys did win a leading 510 races at Churchill.