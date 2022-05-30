Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:22 pm

Sarah Ramsey, top thoroughbred breeder and owner, dies at 83

KEYT

By BETH HARRIS
AP Racing Writer

Sarah Ramsey, a leading thoroughbred breeder and owner, has died. A Churchill Downs spokesman said the 83-year-old died Sunday at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. No cause was given. Ramsey had a major stroke in 2007 and used a wheelchair to get around. Ramsey and her husband, Ken, won four Breeders’ Cup races and earned Eclipse Awards as the nation’s outstanding owner four times. Their success didn’t translate to the Kentucky Derby, where they were 0 for 7. The Ramseys did win a leading 510 races at Churchill.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content