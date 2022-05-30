NATO looks to ‘historic’ Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that next month’s summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance facing Russian aggression against Ukraine on its eastern edge. Stoltenberg spoke at a gala in Madrid on Monday to mark Spain’s 40th year as a NATO member. He said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain’s capital on June 29-30. But he didn’t address Turkey’s reluctance to opening the doors to Sweden and Finland. Stoltenberg says “the Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values.”