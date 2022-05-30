Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi says there is “no doubt” that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves to win his first Ballon d’Or award this year. Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s best player, but saw his new club Paris Saint-Germain eliminated by Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League this year after Benzema scored a hat trick in the second half of the return leg. Madrid defeated defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final on Saturday. Messi told Argentine TV channel TyC Sports that “I think there is no doubt this year” that Benzema should get the Ballon d’Or, adding that the Frenchman had “a spectacular year.”