Kody Clemens brought up by Tigers for possible MLB debut

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers for a possible major league debut. Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple-A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck. A third round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third and left this season. Detroit needed depth because of Grossman’s injury and Miguel Cabrera’s bad back.