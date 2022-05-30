Edoardo Molinari 2nd vice-captain in Europe’s Ryder Cup team

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Henrik Stenson has checked out the Italian course staging next year’s Ryder Cup for the first time since being appointed as captain of the European team. He had a couple of assistants with him at the Marco Simone course outside Rome. Italian golfer Edoardo Molinari has been named as the second vice captain. Thomas Bjorn had already been handed the role this month. Molinari says of his conversations with Stenson: “We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team but I never expected this.” Molinari was part of the victorious European team at the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales.