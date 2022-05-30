Distress in Singapore as Malaysia bans chicken export

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia will stop exporting chickens in a protectionist move to bolster domestic food supply, sparking distress in neighboring Singapore where chicken rice is a national dish. From June 1, Malaysia will ban exports of 3.6 million chickens a month until domestic prices and production stabilize. The ban is felt most in Singapore which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia. Almost all the chickens are imported live to Singapore, where they are slaughtered and chilled. Singapore consumers have rushed stock up on fresh chicken and some eateries reportedly may do away with the ubiquitous chicken rice dish if they cannot find alternatives. Malaysia’s ban comes as countries worldwide grapple with soaring food prices, fueled partly by the Ukraine war.