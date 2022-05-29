SEC, ACC each land 4 regionals for NCAA baseball tournament

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four teams selected as regional sites Sunday for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament, and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday.

Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 17.

Tennessee (53-7) is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed after sweeping the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

Other SEC hosts are Auburn (37-19), Florida (39-22) and Texas A&M (37-18).

The ACC hosts are Louisville (38-18-1), Miami (39-18), North Carolina (38-19) and Virginia Tech (41-12).

The Big 12 has hosts in Oklahoma State (39-12) and Texas (42-18), and the Pac-12 has two in Oregon State (44-12) and Stanford (40-14).

Other hosts are East Carolina (42-18) of the American Athletic Conference, Maryland (45-12) of the Big Ten, Southern Mississippi (43-16) of Conference USA and Georgia Southern (40-18) of the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas is hosting for the 29th time, while Georgia Southern and Maryland are first-time hosts.

Miami is hosting for the 28th time, but the first since time since 2016. Stanford is hosting for the 20th time.

East Carolina, Florida, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas hosted last year.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25