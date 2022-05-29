Russians star in NHL playoffs as nation wages war in Ukraine

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The National Hockey League postseason has become an intersection of sports and politics because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Some of the best in-game performances from Russian stars in North America are occurring against the backdrop of the war. A ban like Wimbledon’s on Russian and Belarusian tennis players was never seriously considered. The league has instead chosen to emphasize players belonging to their NHL teams. Russians in the NHL as a result are starring on the ice while attempting to keep a low profile away from the rink.