Real Madrid fans start Champions League title celebrations

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Several thousand Real Madrid fans have spent the early hours of Sunday celebrating the club’s latest Champions League title in the Spanish capital. A big welcome is planned for the players at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium later in the day. Fans took to the streets of Madrid and packed the club’s traditional celebration spot, the Cibeles square, after Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday for a record-extending 14th European title. The fans lit up flares and chanted the club’s songs and anthem throughout the night.