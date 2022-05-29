Pressly gets game-ending DP, Astros top M’s 2-1, avoid sweep

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Pressly got Luis Torrens to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, preserving the Houston Astros’ 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. Trying for its first home sweep of the Astros, Seattle took two of three from the AL West leader. Yordan Álvarez broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-out bases-loaded single off Paul Sewald, who had relieved Marco Gonzales. Pressly got his eighth save in 10 chances. Jeremy Peña hit a second-inning home run, giving Houston its first lead of the series. Ty France had a tying single in the sixth.