Heat go cold in Game 7 against Boston, and pay the price

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler followed up one amazing performance with another. It just wasn’t enough for the Miami Heat. The last shot of Butler’s season was a 3-pointer that missed — and in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, that’s the way most of the shots from deep went for the Heat. Miami went 6 for 30 from long range on Sunday night, one of the big factors in their season-ending 100-96 loss to the Boston Celtics.