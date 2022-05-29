Forest back in England’s top flight for 1st time since 1999

LONDON (AP) — Two-time European Cup winner Nottingham Forest is back in the top flight of English soccer for the first time since 1999. Forest beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the Championship playoff final to secure its place in the English Premier League next season. Forest won with an own-goal by Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill just before halftime. Huddersfield finished the regular season in third place and Forest in fourth. Champion Fulham and Bournemouth were automatically promoted. Forest won back-to-back European Cups, in 1979 and ’80, under Brian Clough. It fell on hard times and even became the first ever European Cup-winning club to fall into the third division of a domestic league system.