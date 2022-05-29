Fans invade field as 10-time champ Saint-Etienne relegated

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Angry fans invaded the field and set off flares after Saint-Etienne was relegated from France’s top tier after losing 5-4 on penalty kicks to Auxerre in the promotion-relegation playoff. The second-leg game was 1-1 after 90 minutes with no goals added in extra time. That left the aggregate score at 2-2. Saint-Etienne owns a record-tying 10 league titles. Scores of its fans invaded the field immediately after the last penalty kick. Players from both teams rushed into the locker room. L’Equipe newspaper said the supporters were then dispersed by police. No injuries were immediately reported.