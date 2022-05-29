Burger gets game-winning hit as White Sox beat Cubs 5-4

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger atoned for a costly error with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in a wild finale to the season series between the crosstown rivals. Danny Mendick opened the White Sox 12th as the automatic runner, and he advanced on Andrew Vaughn’s grounder to second against Robert Gsellman. Burger drove Gsellman’s next pitch into left for the winning hit. Matt Foster worked a scoreless 12th, helping the White Sox to a sorely needed victory after they lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a right groin strain in the fifth.