Wallace, Perez share lead after 3 rounds of Dutch Open

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Matt Wallace and Victor Perez share the lead on 10 under par after the third round of the Dutch Open where two shots separate the top nine. Wallace shot 2-under 70 and Perez shot 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf and they are one stroke ahead of four players. They are Ryan Fox (70), Guido Migliozzi (70), Sebastian Soderberg (68) and Scott Hend (68). Third-round leader Ricardo Gouveia dropped into a share of seventh place on 8 under after shooting 74. Wallace won three events in a six-month span in 2018 to take him up to four in total and hasn’t had a title since. Perez’s only win was in 2019.