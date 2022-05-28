Stephen Ames takes 2-shot lead in Senior PGA Championship

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort. A naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad and Tobago, the 58-year-old Ames has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning twice on the PGA Tour. Weir and Langer each shot 67. Weir and Ames are trying to become the first Canadian to win a major since the inception of the senior tour in 1980. Langer has a record 11 senior majors, winning the Senior PGA in 2017.Paul Goydos was fourth at 9 under after a 67.