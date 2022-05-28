Oklahoma St. beats Texas 9-1 to stay alive in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Thompson had four RBIs — including a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning — Ryan Bogusz allowed one run over eight innings and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State beat Texas 9-1 to avoid elimination from the Big 12 Tournament. The Cowboys and fifth-seeded Longhorns play again later Saturday with the winner advancing to the championship game. Thompson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring and Oklahoma State never trailed. Texas (41-18) had two runners on base with nobody out in four innings and one on with no outs in three more but finished 0-for-12 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position.