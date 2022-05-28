Mets’ deGrom says shoulder ‘completely normal,’ return TBD

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom says his injured right shoulder blade feels “completely normal” and he’s waiting for New York’s medical staff to clear him to resume throwing off a mound. DeGrom has been sidelined since late in spring training with a stress reaction in his scapula. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner played catch Friday out to 135 feet, but he’s still not sure when he’ll throw his first bullpen or be ready for game action. The 33-year-old deGrom believes the stress reaction occurred because spring training was delayed and shortened to four weeks following baseball’s 99-day lockout.