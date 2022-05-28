Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:36 pm

Luquinhas propels Red Bulls to 4-1 victory over DC United

KEYT

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luquinhas scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to spark the New York Red Bulls to a 4-1 victory over DC United. Luquinhas scored the first goal of the match for the Red Bulls (6-3-5) — in the 54th minute — and made it 2-0 with another score in the 58th. Lewis Morgan upped the lead to 3-0 with a goal five minutes later. Ola Kamara found the net for United (4-7-2) in the 87th minute. New York’s final tally came on an own goal by Jose Alfaro in the 90th minute.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content