Hot Ticket: NASCAR hub gets sellout for Memorial Day weekend

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is still alive and well in Charlotte. Charlotte Motor Speedway announced a complete sellout for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, meaning approximately 100,000 fans are expected to attend NASCAR’s longest race. Grandstands seats sold out earlier this week. Officials announced Saturday that all premium, reserved and standing-room-only seats have all been purchased as well. Kyle Larson won the race last year and is the favorite to win again. It will be the largest crowd for the Coca-Cola 600 since 2017, according to track officials.