Arriola scores in 5th straight leads Dallas over Orlando 3-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul Arriola extended his career-best scoring streak to five games with a pair of goals to lead Dallas over Orlando 3-1. In his first season with Dallas following a trade from D.C., Arriola has tied a career high with seven goals, set in 2018. Ercan Kara put Orlando ahead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Arriola tied the score in the 67th off an assist from Franco Jara, and Dallas went ahead when Jesús Ferreira fed Jara in the 70th. Ferreira then assisted on Arriola’s goal in the 84th. Arriola and Ferreira report Sunday to the U.S. national team.