Stewart, Michigan beat Illinois 7-5 in Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Joe Stewart went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three runs to help Michigan beat Illinois 7-5 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. No. 5 seed Michigan (29-25) plays top-seeded Maryland in the quarterfinals. Tito Flores singled to lead off the eighth inning and scored when Joey Velazquez hit a two-out line drive to right field. Jake Marti — after falling behind 0-2 — drew a walk and Jordon Rogers, who pinch ran for Velazquez at second base, scored on a single to left field by Clark Elliott to give the Wolverines a 6-4 lead. Taylor Jackson finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Fighting Illini. Cal Hejza, Ryan Hampe and Cam McDonald added two hits apiece.

