Officers justified in deadly 2020 shooting involving active shooter at Nipomo Vons gas station

NIPOMO, Calif. - The law enforcement officers who responded to an active shooter situation at the Nipomo Vons gas station in 2020 were justified in their actions, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office said Friday that it had determined officers did not violate the law when they used deadly force on Scott Cameron Huffman, 42, of Bakersfield.

The shooting happened on August 21, 2020.

Huffman fired several rounds of gunshots at the Vons Gas convenience store and also fired into traffic and at people walking along the busy stretch of Tefft Street.

He then went back to the gas station and fired more shots in the convenience store.

Officers arrived at the scene and ordered Huffman to stop shooting, but he did not comply.

Officers then opened fire on Huffman, killing him.

The DA's office said the officers who were involved did not violate the law and no charges will be filed against them.

It is standard protocol for the DA's office to investigate all officer-involved shootings within San Luis Obispo County and determine whether any laws were broken.

The DA's office said based on its investigation, the officers' actions were reasonable, necessary and justified given the circumstances.



To read the DA's full 26 page report, click here.

