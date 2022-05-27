‘Miss,’ ‘Mrs.’ dropped from Wimbledon champion honor board
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
Chris Evert, Serena Williams and other Wimbledon women’s singles champions will now be listed on the All England Club’s honor boards in a Centre Court hallway simply by their first initial and last name instead of including “Miss” or “Mrs.” A spokeswoman for the All England Club confirmed the switch to the women’s honor board has been completed. Williams is a seven-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament and her name now will appear as “S. Williams” instead of “Miss S. Williams.” Men’s champions always have been listed that way.