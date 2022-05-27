McCarron, Ames weather rain, wind to share Senior PGA lead

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Tournament housemates Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames each shot 5-under 66 in stormy and cold conditions Friday at Harbor Shores to share the second-round lead in the Senior PGA Championship. The round started with rain and wind and it got colder as the day progressed. The 56-year-old McCarron had eight birdies, five in a back-nine 30 on the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout that sits near Lake Michigan. McCarron has 11 PGA Tour Champions victories, including the 2017 Senior Players. The 58-year-old Ames, who had a double bogey for the second straight day, made six birdies over the final 11 holes. McCarron and Ames were at 8-under 134, two strokes ahead of 64-year-old Bernhard Langer (68), Brian Gay (68), Mike Weir (71) and Steven Alker (72).