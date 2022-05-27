Leclerc leads 1st Monaco practice session ahead of Perez

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

MONACO (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc led the first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on his home track while Sergio Perez placed second for Red Bull and Mercedes again struggled with bouncing issues. Leclerc has never finished a Formula One race on his home track. In sunny conditions he led Perez by 0.04 seconds and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. by .07. World champion Max Verstappen was fourth best for Red Bull and trailed Leclerc by .18. Leclerc and Verstappen have won all six races between them so far. But it was a bad session for Mercedes with George Russell in eighth place and Lewis Hamilton 10th.