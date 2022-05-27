Frey, Bertram lift Wolverines past Maryland 15-8

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Frey had three hits and drove in four runs, Riley Bertram had four hits with three RBI and fifth-seeded Michigan defeated top-seeded Maryland 15-8 in the Big Ten Tournament. It was the second-straight game that ended after midnight for the Wolverines, who play the winner of Iowa-Penn State on Saturday night. Maryland , which had its 11-game winning streak snapped, plays Indiana in a loser-out game early Saturday. Frey had an RBI single and Bertram a two-run double in a four-run outburst that put Michigan on top 5-2 after three innings. Fry had a two-single and Bertram an run-scoring single that capped a 5-run fourth for a 10-4 lead.