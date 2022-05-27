Biggest aid convoy since cease-fire nears Ethiopia’s Tigray

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The biggest convoy of aid since Ethiopia’s government has declared a unilateral “humanitarian cease-fire” in the country’s long-encircled Tigray region two months ago has departed for Tigray, a United Nations official tells The Associated Press, as the conflict gripping Africa’s second most populous nation continues to ease. More than 200 trucks of food aid have departed from the neighboring Afar region. But aid workers say much more is needed. The World Food Program estimates 500 trucks a week are required to feed the 5.2 million people in Tigray who need food, medicine and other assistance but have been largely denied it for almost a year.