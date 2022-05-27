Alonso homers, drives in 4 as Mets hold off Phillies 8-6

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in four runs, taking over the major league RBIs lead and powering the New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6. Down 7-0 to Carlos Carrasco, the Phillies made it close by scoring six times in the sixth inning, capped by Garrett Stubbs’ three-run homer. Mets relievers Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz held on, helping the NL East leaders beat Philadelphia for the seventh time in 10 games this season. Alonso has 45 RBIs. He tied the team record of 28 RBIs in the month of May set by Willie Montañez in 1978. Alonso gets four more games to match the Mets record for RBIs in any month, set by Hall of Famer Gary Carter with 34 in September 1985.