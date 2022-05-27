Allan Hancock College celebrates Class of 2022 with in-person commencement ceremony

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College celebrated its 2022 graduates with a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony on the football field at the Santa Maria campus.

“It feels amazing. COVID was really a hard part for us” said graduating student, Shayden Storm Mcmoore.

Allan Hancock's Class of 2022 is a record-breaking 1,490 students who earned a total of 2,213 degrees and 959 certificates of achievement across 101 different majors.

“It feels really good, especially with all the hard work we put in,” said graduating student, Hirem Anakalea.

Due to the size of the graduating class, Allan Hancock College held the ceremony on the school's football field for the first time.

“It’s actually really exciting. A lot of these students haven’t had an in-person graduation since they graduated high school remotely,” said Allan Hancock faculty, Ashley Brackett.

This is Hancock's 101st graduating class.