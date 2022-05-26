USA Gymnastics tabs Sacramone Quinn, Memmel for top posts

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

USA Gymnastics is turning to two of its most-decorated athletes to help guide its women’s elite program. Alicia Sacramone Quinn and Chellsie Memmel, teammates on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that earned silver in Beijing, are part of the new leadership paradigm within the organization. Sacramone Quinn will serve as the strategic lead for the women’s national team. Memmel, the 2005 world champion, will serve as the program’s technical lead. The positions were created as part of a new leadership paradigm USA Gymnastics unveiled earlier this year after former high performance director Tom Forster’s resignation last November.