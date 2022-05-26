Sugar Bowl moved to Dec. 31 to avoid conflict with NFL game

The Associated Press

The Sugar Bowl has been moved off its usual primetime spot in early January to noon EST Dec. 31 to avoid a conflict with the final regular-season NFL game. The bowl schedule for the upcoming season was released Thursday. The games begin on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and The Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and ends with College Football Playoff championship on Jan 9 at the NFL stadium in Englewood, California. The CFP semifinals will be held Dec. 31 at the Peach and Fiesta bowls. Jan. 1 falls on Sunday, so the games usually played on New Year’s Day were moved to Jan. 2. The Rose Bowl is scheduled for a 5 p.m. EST start Jan. 2 on ESPN and will precede the Bills at Bengals NFL game.