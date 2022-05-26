Nola pitches shutout ball into 9th, Phillies beat Braves 4-1

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 while pitching shutout ball into the ninth inning for his first victory since opening day, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 4-1. J.T. Realmuto homered as the Phillies prevented the World Series champion Braves from posting their first three-game winning streak of the season. Philadelphia had lost each of Nola’s last eight starts. He did little wrong against the Braves, allowing one run and five hits in 8 1/3 innings. The Braves lacked two potent bats with injuries sidelining outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna. Atlanta fell to 21-23. The last time the Braves went this far into the season without three consecutive victories was in 2001.