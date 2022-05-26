Skip to Content
Josh Donaldson apologizes to Jackie Robinson’s family

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson has apologized to the wife and family of Jackie Robinson for referencing the pioneering Black baseball player in remarks that led to a confrontation with Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson. The New York Yankees third baseman was suspended for one game and fined on Monday by Major League Baseball. Donaldson has appealed the suspension. The league said Donaldson’s comment on Saturday was “disrespectful and in poor judgment.” Donaldson previously apologized to Anderson and says in a statement that he apologies for “any distress this incident may have caused” Robinson’s family.

