IndyCar, teams look at solutions for labor shortage in pits

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Beth Paretta and Don Cusick spent months trying to put together Indianapolis 500 teams. Cusick found a late solution by bringing on a partner. Paretta chose a different option. But the two IndyCar owners faced the same problem: There is a lack of crew members and engineers needed to field a team for one race. The American labor shortage that has hit restaurants, factories and other industries also is becoming a concern in Gasoline Alley.