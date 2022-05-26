Explosion at Spanish plant leaves 2 dead; 250 kids evacuated

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain say an explosion at a biodiesel plant has left two people dead and forced 250 children to be evacuated from the area. Video of the explosion on Thursday showed flames engulfing the plant in the northern region of La Rioja, sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky. Police said the two people killed worked with the plant. Emergency workers scrambled to evacuate the area, including a nearby theme park. Police said 250 children on a field trip close to the plant “had to be transferred out of danger.”. None of the children were reportedly harmed and the cause of the explosion is unknown.