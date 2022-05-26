Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for carrying pistol on plane

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police say former Formula One head Bernie Ecclestone was arrested for having a gun while boarding a plane. The 91-year-old Ecclestone was released on bail and Brazilian media reported that he took a private jet Switzerland a short time later. Sao Paulo state’s public security secretariat says Ecclestone’s gun was found Wednesday as he went through the X-ray at the Viracopos airport in Campinas. Ecclestone confirmed to police the gun was his. The former Formula One executive has family in Brazil and is a frequent visitor to the South American nation.