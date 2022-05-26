Crucial summer for Atlantic City starts with new investments

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — This summer is a crucial one for Atlantic City as it tries to recover lost business during the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, and casinos and non-gambling resorts are putting millions into renovations and new attractions to compete for visitors. On Thursday, Bally’s opened a new rotating bar and an outdoor beer garden. On Saturday, the Showboat hotel is opening an indoor go-kart track, and the Ocean Casino is spending $85 million this summer on new rooms, a new sportsbook and other projects. Several casinos are opening new restaurants and Resorts will open a renovated rooftop pool with a retractable roof in late June.