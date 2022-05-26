County fire training burn scheduled for Friday in Los Olivos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Things are heating up tomorrow thanks to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire department has planned a training burn that is scheduled to take place at 4155 Figueroa Mountain Road tomorrow.

The burn will serve as a learning opportunity about wildland fire behavior and will provide live fire training for the certification of instructors to teach a class about CA-219 Firing Operations. This class will explain how to fight large scale wildfires and how to work with prescribed fires.

The burn will take place from morning to the afternoon and will cover about 5 acres of grassland.

For more information, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website here.