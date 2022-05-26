Corbin ends 10-start winless streak, Nats beat Rockies 7-3

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin ended a 10-start winless streak, allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings to lead the Washington Nationals over the Colorado Rockies 7-3. Corbin (1-7) has not won since last Sept. 23 at Cincinnati in his next-to-last start of the season. He gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked two, lowering his ERA from 6.60 to 6.30. César Hernández had a single, double, walk and scored twice for Washington, which took a 4-0 first-inning lead and improved to 7-17 at Nationals Park. Dee Strange-Gordan added a triple an a single.