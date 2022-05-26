Celtics head home looking to close out top-seeded Heat

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics’ confidence is high after seizing a 3-2 Eastern Conference finals lead over top seed Miami. Boston is also mindful of how fast series can change at this point, having rallied from a series deficit to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinal round. Miami has struggled mightily in back-to-back losses, but says it isn’t making excuses, even with star Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry struggling to make shots and sparkplug Tyler Herro sidelined the past two games with a groin injury. History is on the Celtics’ side. Teams taking a 3-2 lead have gone on to win the series 83.8% of the time.